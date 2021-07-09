Everybody Needs a BFF: Big Fresno Fair is Back in Business

After a one-year, coronavirus-caused hiatus, the Big Fresno Fair will be back in business starting Oct. 6 for a 12-day run. “We are beyond excited to be able to welcome people back to the fairgrounds this October to enjoy the longstanding tradition of the Big Fresno Fair with all of its attractions,” said deputy manager Stacy Rianda. “Expect many more announcements coming up, including who we will be bringing to the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.”