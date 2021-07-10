Cancel
Comics

DC Preview: Infinite Frontier #2

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What secrets and changes lurk inside the newly expanded Multiverse? The devious Director Bones of the D.E.O. re-forms a ragtag team to keep the new worlds at bay, but was highly skilled agent Cameron Chase recruited because the director needs her help, or because he wants a patsy when things go south? Meanwhile, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter. Someone has kidnapped Jade, and Alan’s going to find out why and bring her home. Plus, the resurrection of Roy Harper gives the former Teen Titan some unexpected and unpredictable new powers.

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

