Every now and then guest preachers at Garden City Community Church (GCCC) will formulate a question to start their sermon. Of course, that will immediately evoke curiosity in us to know the answer. What if the preacher puts it in a question, but in a sardonic way? The more interest it would provoke such a statement. This is how the guest preacher at GCCC intends to arouse the interest of the parishioners with the title of her sermon: “A Shepherd, Really?”