Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Worcester Public Market is home to 36 local food and retail vendors

WCVB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — Polar Park isn’t the only new kid on the block. Located in the heart of Kelley Square, Worcester Public Market houses 36 local food and retail vendors. Find authentic Jamaican cuisine at One Love Ma Maebelle Café or try a burger named after one of Worcester’s seven hills at The Burger Bah. Tucked away to the side is Alan James Co. Specializing in leather goods, Bill Louden works magic with his tools to create functional pieces out of family heirlooms.

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
City
Worcester, MA
City
Needham, MA
Worcester, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food And Wine#Public Market#Vineyards#Food Drink#Jamaican#Love Ma Maebelle Caf#The Burger Bah#Alan James Co#French#Trail Wine Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 1

Community Policy