Worcester Public Market is home to 36 local food and retail vendors

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Polar Park isn’t the only new kid on the block. Located in the heart of Kelley Square, Worcester Public Market houses 36 local food and retail vendors. Find authentic Jamaican cuisine at One Love Ma Maebelle Café or try a burger named after one of Worcester’s seven hills at The Burger Bah. Tucked away to the side is Alan James Co. Specializing in leather goods, Bill Louden works magic with his tools to create functional pieces out of family heirlooms.