Yager: For 50 years, RSCC is a testament to how access, affordability and resources can change communities
For 50 years, Roane State Community College has been an economic, cultural and educational leader, partnering with communities, business and government to effect positive changes throughout our region. In my opinion, the founding of Roane State ranks among the three most significant events in recent history, including the Tennessee Valley Authority and Manhattan Project.www.ihoneida.com
