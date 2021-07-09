Home for Sale at 239 Woodlandstar Circle in Whitefish, Montana for $5,995,000

$5,995,000 | 5 Beds | 6 Baths | 6,318 Sq. Ft. This exquisitely crafted 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6,318 sq ft Iron Horse estate is almost ethereal, set on a peaceful, park-like location, routinely visited by local wildlife; it features mature cedars, a year round burbling stream and partial views of Whitefish Lake.Designed in collaboration with award winning Montana interior design firm, Hunter & Company Interior Design. Many modern Scandinavian elements are woven throughout the home, with the use of high textured materials, color, and the natural surroundings.Chic recessed lighting is complemented throughout the home by brilliant natural light that pours into expansive living spaces through custom Pella windows. The massive great room, composed of a dramatic living room and open dining area, perfect for entertaining or hosting large family gatherings, is served by a sleek open chef's kitchen with Ideal Workstation sink, premium Thermador appliances, and a work-of-art tile backsplash.The main master suite features a spacious bedroom brightened by a large balcony overlooking Whitefish Lake, gas fireplace, two master walk-in closets and a sleek, luxurious bath with Toto toilet, steam shower, and freestanding tub with views of the lake that feels like an upscale spa.The home features two additional master suites, one located on the first floor and the other above the garage, as well as two additional ensuite bedrooms. Other highlights include dual laundry rooms, spa-like baths, generous storage, including a large walk-in pantry, and an enormous 1100 square foot 3 car garage and dual-zone HVAC.Professionally curated furniture package available separately.Montana Iron Horse living doesn't get much better than this, minutes away from Whitefish Lake and Whitefish Ski Resort. Neighborhood amenities include a Fazio designed golf course, clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, walking/biking trails, and much more! Call Matt Buckmaster (406)261-8350 or your real estate professional for more info. NMAR 22110713.