7 Clothing Items That Make Surprisingly Stylish Swimsuit Coverups

The recipe for the perfect workout outfit includes the following: a stylish two-piece set, a cute pair of tennis shoes, and a workout headband. I know, I know. You might be thinking that the 80s-esque hair accessory doesn't serve much of a purpose besides looking fun. But listen! Not only does it add some oomph to your exercise 'fit, but it also keeps sweat from dripping all over you and your hair out of the way while you're on a run, pumping iron, or doing some yoga. So if you're interested in snagging yourself a band because it'll def make exercising a lot easier (and chicer!), I've gathered some workout headbands that are equal parts fashionable and practical.