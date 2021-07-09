Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Kossuth grad carving his niche as a sports writer

By Kent Mohundro kmohundro@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 8 days ago

KOSSUTH — Once maroon and white, always maroon and white. So it is for Kossuth High School graduate Tanner Marlar, now a rising junior at Mississippi State University. The current MSU student is working his way into the journalism field on the fast track, having only started writing in the last couple of years. And with Aggie and Bulldog colors being the same, the 2019 KHS grad can’t help but bleed maroon and white.

www.dailycorinthian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Kossuth, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#Football#Basketball#Kossuth High School#Msu#Aggie#Bulldog#The Reflector#International Business#The Daily Corinthian#Louisiana Tech#Sec#Sportsman S Boat Storage#Pickwick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Education
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy