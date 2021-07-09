Kossuth grad carving his niche as a sports writer

KOSSUTH — Once maroon and white, always maroon and white. So it is for Kossuth High School graduate Tanner Marlar, now a rising junior at Mississippi State University. The current MSU student is working his way into the journalism field on the fast track, having only started writing in the last couple of years. And with Aggie and Bulldog colors being the same, the 2019 KHS grad can’t help but bleed maroon and white.