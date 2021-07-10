Cancel
Fashion Finalists Head to Olympic Park as ROOLEE Announces Top 12 Candidates for Ultimate CFO Job

Westport News
 6 days ago

LOGAN, Utah (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Entering the third and final round of their search for a CFO (“Chief Fashion Officer”) via TikTok, Utah-based women’s fashion brand ROOLEE has announced their top 12 candidates. The Top 12 were selected from hundreds of candidates worldwide who submitted TikTok video “applications” for the role of CFO, a paid 6-month position creating TikTok content for ROOLEE that also comes with a host of perks, including a trip for two anywhere in the world and their own branded fashion line. The Top 12 will be flown to Salt Lake City on July 15, 16 & 17 for a final round of interviews by ROOLEE’s selection committee. They'll spend several fun-filled days creating TikToks at some of Salt Lake City’s most popular attractions including the Utah Olympic Park, where they'll enjoy Alpine Slides, Extreme Tubing, Freestyle Zip, Airbag Jumps, and more.

