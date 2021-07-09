Ontario man indicted on 15 charges related to kidnapping, sex crimes in Grant County
An Ontario man has been arrested on sex crime and kidnapping charges in Grant County. James W. Eaton, 44, is accused of three counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of incest and three counts of coercion with a single victim younger than 12, according to a July 6 indictment filed in Grant County Circuit Court by District Attorney Jim Carpenter.www.bluemountaineagle.com
