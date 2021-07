A couple of weeks into the first lockdown last year, my mother called in a state of distress. Many of us were in a state of distress last March, of course, but until that moment Mum had seemed to be taking the new normal in her stride. When Boris announced that we all must spend three weeks at home to “squash the sombrero”, Mum was among those who invoked the “Blitz Spirit” (though she was born in 1950) and announced that it would be a doddle to do our bit to save the NHS. She had enough loo roll to last until 2025, having stocked up for a no-deal Brexit. The thing that finally broke her was the announcement that Wimbledon 2020 would not be going ahead.