Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, PA

South Middleton Township supervisors approve relocation plans for Christian book facility

By Phyllis Zimmerman For The Sentinel
Cumberland County Sentinel
 6 days ago

The South Middleton Township supervisors approved plans this week for the relocation of a Christian book distributor and retailer now based in Carlisle. At a meeting Thursday night, township supervisors approved a preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for the construction of 25,000-square-foot building for use as an online retail/storage facility with an accompanying office at 610 Alexander Spring Road.

cumberlink.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Carlisle, PA
Carlisle, PA
Government
City
South Middleton Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Snyder Secary Associates#The Banner Of Truth Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy