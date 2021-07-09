South Middleton Township supervisors approve relocation plans for Christian book facility
The South Middleton Township supervisors approved plans this week for the relocation of a Christian book distributor and retailer now based in Carlisle. At a meeting Thursday night, township supervisors approved a preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for the construction of 25,000-square-foot building for use as an online retail/storage facility with an accompanying office at 610 Alexander Spring Road.cumberlink.com
