Sudhir Agarwal is CEO of Everise, which digitally evolves the customer and product experience for some of the world’s most loved brands. Vibrant ecosystems. Engaging content. Long-term value. These are just some of the boxes that successful consumer-facing brands tick when their engaged content creators produce content that's perceived as highly trustworthy, educational and relevant. Today, user-generated content is recognized as a valuable commodity that can increase conversation, inspire brand loyalty, attract organic search traffic and provide pre-emptive customer support. It's one of the most powerful tools that the brand can pull from its customer experience toolbox, but it comes with its fair share of risk.