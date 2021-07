Chuggs Wallis is the second contestant to be evicted from Love Island.Following Shannon’s exit from the island on 20 June, the business owner has become the next islander to be dumped from the villa after being left single in Monday’s episode (5 July).Chuggs’ exit from the ITV series came after newcomer Rachel Finni entered the villa on Friday’s episode (2 July) and was tasked with deciding which of the single boys – either him or Brad McClelland – she would like to couple up with. The 29-year-old luxury travel specialist had to make her choice in just 24 hours....