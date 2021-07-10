This Is The Highest-Grossing Ryan Reynolds Movie Of All Time

These days, having Ryan Reynolds attached to your movie all but ensures that the project is going to get made. There's good reason for that, as the snarky, effortlessly charming actor is one of those rare talents who's loved as much by male audiences as he is by females. That combination has made Reynolds one of the more bankable stars in Hollywood. And even if Reynolds has had his fair share of stinkers over the years, even some of his legit misfires (i.e. "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," per Rotten Tomatoes) have still fared relatively well at the box office.