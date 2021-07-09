Cancel
Holly, MI

Court records show insanity defense in the works for man accused in toddler’s murder

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn insanity defense is apparently being planned for the case against a Holly man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler late last year. Samual Lester Smart, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.

