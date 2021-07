Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty is set to air some big scenes this weekend (July 17) as Ethan and Fenisha's story takes a major twist. Fenisha wants to find out the truth about whether Ethan really has feelings for her, but when she confronts him, he tells her to stick with Matthew. Fed up, Fenisha tells Ethan she doesn't know if she wants to be with Matthew, not knowing that Matthew overheard the entire conversation. Oops...