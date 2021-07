Love Island fans have questioned whether Sunday night’s show will be cancelled due to the Euro 2020 final.Following their success against Denmark on Wednesday (7 July) night, Gareth Southgate’s team will face off against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (11 July).The game will mark England’s first time at a final since winning the World Cup in 1966, with play kicking off at 8pm and airing simultaneously on ITV and BBC One.On Wednesday, ITV announced that they would be delaying that day’s episode of Love Island by an hour to a 10pm start in hope of the...