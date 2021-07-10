Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Hilarious Accident That Happened On The Set Of Scream

By Lexi Heinitz
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the pea-green projectile vomit in "The Exorcist" to the chest-bursting jump scare in "Alien," some of the best on-screen scares weren't even intentional — with film crews occasionally keeping actors in the dark about details to capture their genuine reactions. Not all improvised moments in horror are terrifying, though....

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
Skeet Ulrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Moviedetails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies411mania.com

Post-Production Complete On New Scream

The directors of next year’s Scream sequel have announced that the film is officially complete. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they have completed the final post-production touches on the film, which is set to release on January 14th, 2022. Production wrapped on the...
MoviesPosted by
92.9 NIN

‘Scream 5’ Is Finished, Filmmakers Share BTS Photo

The fifth installment in the Scream franchise has officially wrapped up production. The reboot won’t be called Scream 5 — rather, it will be titled simply Scream. The movie, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is the first in the series to be helmed by anyone other than Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. To celebrate the wrap of Scream, Bettinelli-Olpin shared a behind-the-scenes photo to Twitter.
MoviesGamespot

Scream 5 Director Says Movie Is Entirely Finished

The upcoming fifth Scream movie is now finished. The film--simply titled Scream--it due to hit theaters in January 2022. The completion of Scream was announced on Twitter by co-director Tyler Gillett. He posted an image of himself and directing partner Matt Bettinelli-Olpin posing with the series's iconic killer Ghostface and stated that he was "so excited for you to see it!" Check it out below:
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Notebook Reviews: SCREAM 3

Scream 3 is an hugely enjoyable slasher movie – and one which also works quite well as a Hollywood satire. This third instalment of the Scream franchise sees Wes Craven back in the director’s chair, along with the core cast – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette (and Ghostface – obviously). This time around there’s also the added bonus of the great Lance Henrisken.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Fear Street’: How Slashers Like ‘Scream’ and ‘Halloween’ Inspired the Trilogy’s ’70s-Set Second Film

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “Fear Street Part 2: 1978.”]. Hear the words “’70s-set summer camp slasher,” and you’ll likely think of such horror mainstays as “Friday the 13th”, “Sleepaway Camp,” or “The Burning,” classic entries in the sub-genre that Leigh Janiak’s second “Fear Street” movie ably fits alongside. As its title tells us, Janiak’s “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” is set in the waning days of the decade, as a pack of teens and kids (most of them ill-fated) enjoy a summer spent at Ohio’s own Camp Nightwing.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Five Bizarre Injuries That Happened on the Set of TV Shows

Accidents are bound to happen when filming a scene that calls for action, but they’re also bound to happen simply because life is unpredictable at times, and the injuries that result from these moments might be seen as a little bizarre now and then since they’re not fully expected. This is proof that while one can take every safety measure and precaution they can think of to keep people safe, things are going to happen all the same. There are plenty of injuries that one can’t really predict since certain things have to happen for said injuries to occur, but when they do happen there’s no other way to say it save to state that they’re a bit bizarre simply because they happened in a manner that no one was able to see coming or prevent. That might not be the case for every injury on a set, but the truth is that all the preparation in the world can’t really help when dealing with human beings since people can get a little too into their role, they can suffer a setback of some sort they weren’t expecting, or Murphy’s Law could be in effect without anyone being wise to it. The point is that injuries on set do happen and more times than people want to admit, accidents will happen that people aren’t ready for.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Scream (TV Series)

Has anyone seen the horror tv series (Scream) on Netflix? I am on the last 4 episodes of the horror tv drama (Slasher) season 3 and once I watched all these 4 episodes, I am considering watching Scream, but is it like the horror films? is it good? is it worth my time?
MoviesGizmodo

Bruce Campbell Teases His Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

John Wick 4 finds another of its big bads. Rob Zombie teases his work on The Munsters. David Harbour continues to tease some big story beats for Hopper when Stranger Things returns. Plus, The Rock gives us a glimpse of Black Adam’s breadth. To me, my spoilers!. John Wick: Chapter...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Real Life Weird Stuff That Happened on the Set of The Conjuring

It’s way too easy to be a skeptic, but unless a person is someone that people believe in implicitly, it’s also too easy to be ridiculed by society for believing in the supernatural. There’s not a lot of compromise between the two, unfortunately, which means that if a person chooses to believe in things they can’t see and that aren’t always readily apparent, it’s likely that they’ll believe alone or have to seek out those that also believe and hope that that they can rely on each other. But when Hollywood becomes involved in the supernatural there are plenty of people that are going to hop on the bandwagon either to have fun with it and go along with the idea that the supernatural MIGHT be real, or will believe wholeheartedly and dive right in. The Conjuring is famous for creating its own little universe, but it’s also well-known due to the idea that strange things happened on the set during filming, and even after hours apparently. While some will come up with a reason for just about everything from happenstance to mass hypnosis to explain away the strange phenomena, others are set and determined to believe in what they’ve heard or read, if only because their rational mind can’t possibly protect them from any other explanation that might be given to them. The fact is that some folks don’t believe in the supernatural because their well-ordered sense of realism can’t handle it, because quite honestly, the supernatural is something that they have no idea how to handle. But to be realistic, there’s too much about this world that we don’t understand on a good day, so thinking that certain things might happen from time to time, things that we don’t understand is pretty easy.
Movies/Film

Scream: Release Date, Cast and More

Someone has taken their love of scary movies decades too far… that’s right, Ghostface is returning to Woodsboro and we’re all going with him! Next year, the Scream franchise makes a comeback with its highly-anticipated fifth movie. Here’s everything you need to know before the latest slasher hits theaters. Scream...
EntertainmentEmory Wheel

Love is a supermarket floor in ‘Fear Street: 1994’

If you were like me as a kid, you probably read your share of R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” series — or watched the television adaptation in school when you couldn’t go out for recess. You also may have picked up “Fear Street,” Stine’s spin-off series for older teens. Instead of “Goosebumps”...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

Gunpowder Milkshake, 2021. Directed by Navot Papushado. Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Freya Allan, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson, Samuel Anderson, Michael Smiley, and Adam Nagaitis. SYNOPSIS:. Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them. Gunpowder Milkshake...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

How Clive Barker’s Original ‘Hellraiser III’ Pitch Evolved Into ‘The Mummy’

Clive Barker’s The Mummy is a pretty well known unmade horror at this point, I think, especially with Barker talking about it in more detail during a recent guest appearance on Mick Garris’ Post Mortem podcast. Barker was hired in 1990 to write and direct The Mummy for Universal and wrote a script with Garris that—in pure Barker fashion—would have been much more of its own, bizarre, metaphysical and psychosexual thing than any kind of straightforward remake of the original Universal film. Barker’s script marked the first of many attempts to make The Mummy throughout the ‘90s, and most of the people involved would be major players in the horror field. Barker was followed by George Romero, who again co-wrote with Garris. Then came Joe Dante, Wes Craven and, finally, Deep Rising director Stephen Sommers, who turned it into a huge hit.
MoviesPopculture

'John Wick 4' Villain Actor Revealed

Filming for John Wick: Chapter 4 began at the end of June, and the cast for the latest installment in the action franchise has added another villain. Deadline reports that Marko Zaror, best known as one of the stars of Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, has been added as one of John Wick's ever-growing list of foes. Zaror joins Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgård, Lance Reddick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, and Rina Sawayama in the Chad Stahelski helmed flick.
MoviesNME

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘True Romance’ to receive 4K restoration

Quentin Tarantino‘s cult romantic crime drama True Romance is set to receive a 4K restoration – you can watch the trailer for it below. Arrow Video are set to release the new version on July 19 in a limited-edition Blu-ray, which contains new audio commentary, interviews, posters and more. The...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Invite Annabelle Into Your Abode With NECA’s “Annabelle Comes Home” Clothed Figure

Director James Wan’s The Conjuring (2013), which depicted the activities of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played in the film by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) was a huge hit upon its release and would go on to spawn several successful sequels and offshoot films, including The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Nun (2018), The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and this year’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. But of all the characters to emerge from the franchise, perhaps none is more popular than that pint-sized conduit for demonic activity, Annabelle.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

Review: ‘Pig’ is a strange, sensitive response to ‘John Wick’-style revenge thrillers

Never one to turn down an unusual project, Nicolas Cage is an attention-grabbing choice of star for Michael Sarnoski’s debut feature, Pig. And once Cage’s name has gotten people in the door, they’re in for a treat. Riffing on the structure of John Wick-style revenge movies, this indie thriller is disarmingly sensitive, eschewing violence (well, mostly) in favor of lovingly-filmed depictions of food and cooking.
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Dash Shaw’s CRYPTOZOO Gets a Trailer

Magnolia has released a new trailer for the upcoming animated film Cryptozoo from director Dash Shaw (My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea). The film involves the lives of a group of zookeepers who work at a facility that houses a slew of mythological creatures. The film features the voice talents of Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Grace Zabriskie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox Says Her Performance In Jonah Hex Wasn’t That Bad

When it comes to naming the worst comic book adaptations ever made, anyone who doesn’t think Jonah Hex is worthy of considerations is kidding themselves. The infamous 2010 disaster instantly gained an unwanted level of notoriety for just how bad it was, which is a shame when it came burdened with so much potential and creative talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy