Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Here's Where You Can Watch Every Maze Runner Movie

By Sydney Baum-Haines
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the days of the box offices being dominated by young adult dystopian book series turned film franchises — kicked off by "The Hunger Games" — seem to be coming to an end, they still hold some charm in their whole "youths rising up to fight oppressive powers with sci-fi flavor" narratives. So if you're looking to dig into the genre, the "Maze Runner" trilogy, based on the novels by James Dashner, showcases an excellent cast with its action and adventure.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Thomas Brodie Sangster
Person
Kaya Scodelario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maze Runner#Sci Fi Flavor#The Scorch Trials#Hulu#The Live Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Fear Street Netflix: when can you watch the Fear Street movies?

When can you watch Fear Street on Netflix? The popular R.L. Stine series of novels have been adapted into a horror movie trilogy for the streaming service. Across three movies, several sets of teens wrestle with a witch’s curse that looms over Shadyville, going right back to where it all began.
MoviesPolygon

Black Widow, Fear Street: 1978, and every other new movie you can stream at home this weekend

This week marked the beginning of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, the first in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with scores of critics and press descending on France to watch the international premieres of the most anticipated films of 2021. From Adam Driver in Leos Carax’s musical Annette to Mamoru Hosoda’s animated science fiction movie Belle to Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and more, the first waves of pre-release hype are already beginning to trickle out from the festival’s grounds.
MoviesWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Where do you prefer to watch movies? At home or the theater?

After the pandemic forced new releases to streaming, movies are ready to return to the big screen this summer. But will you be there? Enterprise Media Group's Shauna Gerke and Grant Egger debate …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

The Family Man Season 2 Here’s Where You Can Watch The Indian Spy Fiction!

If you need to watch the current second season for yourself, there’s just one actual supply to see the present, because the tv sequence’ copes with Amazon for unique streaming rights. You can stream each Season 1 and Season 2 of “The Family Man” on Amazon Prime Video so long as you may have a Prime membership. You may watch it on your laptop, cellphone, iPad, pill, or different machine so long as you may have the Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video app downloaded.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 15

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 15 has a new No. 1 in Gunpowder Milkshake, a shoot-em-up and kick-em-down movie starring Karen Gillan as a female assassin who kills people in slow-motion scenes set to some classic rock tunes. That bumps everything else down, and totally kicks Mother's Day off the list, phew. The kids movies Home and Wish Dragon return to the list at No. 8 and No. 9.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘A Marvel universe with horror movies’: Netflix’s Fear Street is a ready-made film franchise

You wait decades for an adaptation of Fear Street – and then three come at once. Well, almost at once. RL Stine’s best-selling teen horror novels, originally published in the 1990s (but revived briefly as a three-part miniseries in 2005 and again from 2014 onwards), have been loosely adapted into a series of films that are arriving on Netflix over three weeks: a ready-made film franchise. “I’ve never seen that done before,” Kiana Madeira, one of the trilogy’s lead actors, tells me. “It’s kind of like binge-watching, for film, and it’s just perfectly timed with people’s attention spans and the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The best horror movies you can watch for free on Amazon Prime

Dim the lights and pop the popcorn. Amazon prime has a complete list of horror movies at this time that will give you goosebumps. Whether you like slow suspense or sudden scary jumps that will make you wince in your seat. This list of creepy movies includes gore and guts,...
TV & Videos/Film

‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666’ Trailer: Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Comes to an End, in the Past

It’s all been leading to this. This week, the Fear Street trilogy comes to a close with Fear Street Part 3: 1666. And whatever you’ve thought of the trilogy so far, you have to admit it’s been an exciting event. So often now, streaming titles come and go. Whatever hype there is seems to fade after the initial release. But Fear Street‘s unique strategy of releasing a new film every week has kept the conversation going, and helped make Fear Street one of the buzziest bits of entertainment this summer. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 brings together all the threads (and surviving characters) from the previous two films while also going back in time to show us how all of this really began.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV SeriesDecider

Here’s Where You Can Find The ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 6 Cast on Instagram

We’re only two episodes into Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 and I need to know everything about this new cast. Of course Captain Sandy Yawn has returned to lead the crew of mega yacht Lady Michelle, as has bosun Malia White. But if you want to get to know the rest of the crew members via their very pretty Instagram pages, we’ve rounded up all their accounts in one handy place.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Movie Of All Time

The word “favorite” almost always measures something subjectively. People have favorite cars, favorite foods, favorite cities, and even favorite relatives. The opinion becomes important when it relates to items people can buy or services they can pay for. Companies spend millions of dollars a year trying to identify people’s tastes because the information can be […]
MoviesRefinery29

Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch The Anthony Bourdain Doc

You didn’t need to be really into cooking to know who Anthony Bourdain was. Heck, you didn’t even need to like cooking to love the chef-turned-TV-adventurer. He was tattooed, rough and tumble, and totally beloved by those around him; a fact that becomes crystal clear during the almost two-hour runtime of Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, the new documentary film about Bourdain’s life, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival earlier this month.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

7 really good series you should watch on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix It has more than 200 million subscribers around the world and is currently positioned as the best platform of all, widely surpassing Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. This is why they have a great responsibility to have a large catalog of content, whether purchased or original. Here we will bring you a list with some series that you will find and we assure you that you will like them for how good they are. Safety pin!

Comments / 0

Community Policy