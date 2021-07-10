Here's Where You Can Watch Every Maze Runner Movie

It’s all been leading to this. This week, the Fear Street trilogy comes to a close with Fear Street Part 3: 1666. And whatever you’ve thought of the trilogy so far, you have to admit it’s been an exciting event. So often now, streaming titles come and go. Whatever hype there is seems to fade after the initial release. But Fear Street‘s unique strategy of releasing a new film every week has kept the conversation going, and helped make Fear Street one of the buzziest bits of entertainment this summer. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 brings together all the threads (and surviving characters) from the previous two films while also going back in time to show us how all of this really began.