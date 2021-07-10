Cancel
The Scene That Denzel Washington Refused To Do

By Natasha Lavender
 6 days ago
At this point, Denzel Washington has enough power as an actor, producer, and general famous person to ensure that when he says he wants a scene out of a movie, it's gone. Washington is particularly set against a certain type of scene. He's consistently refused to kiss white women on screen, but his opposition doesn't come from a personality clash or sense of prudishness. And in the most famous case, it also doesn't stem from discomfort on the part of Washington's scene partner: She was definitely up for shooting love scenes with Washington.

