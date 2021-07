K-pop powerhouses BTS have shared that they have yet to meet Ed Sheeran in person, despite having collaborated with him twice. During the group’s “two day takeover event” of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 13, BTS sat down with host Jimmy Fallon, who asked about their first meeting with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. However, leader RM admitted that the group “can’t believe that we haven’t met him yet.”