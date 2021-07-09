Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

TROPICALIA | Sydney Grace x Temptalia

temptalia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look using all three of the Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes together! I wanted to do more tropical island kind of colors. Using a larger, fluffy crease brush, I applied SUBLIME REVERIE through the crease and diffused upward. I used a fluffy, blending brush to layer and diffuse DESERT SPOON above the crease. With a larger, fluffy crease brush, I applied DEAREST CONSTANT (DEEP) onto the inner crease area and diffused toward the center of the crease to meet with Sublime Reverie.

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Awakens#Magellan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Desert
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Design
Place
Sydney
Related
Skin Caretemptalia.com

By the Glow of the Bloom | Sydney Grace x Temptalia

Here’s a look using the Sydney Grace x Temptalia On the Horizon and Radiant Reflection palettes together! I wanted to use Lunar Illumination and Phosphenes together, and then I threw on Dear Reader on the center of the lid (single). I used a large, fluffy blending brush to apply INFINITE...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Spring into Summer | Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

This is an eye look is inspired by Sydney Grace Eyeshadow ( for 0.06 oz.) and features these shades: Springtime, Totally Worth It, Comforter, and Meadow. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Summer Bloom | Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

This is an eye look is inspired by Sydney Grace Eyeshadow ( for 0.06 oz.) and features these shades: Take the Time, Lemonade, Forbidden Love, and Coral Reef. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Coral Explorer | Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

This is an eye look is inspired by Sydney Grace Eyeshadow ( for 0.06 oz.) and features these shades: Morning Star, Maids a Milking, Fire Catcher, and Tangerine. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Kelp Forest | Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

This is an eye look is inspired by Sydney Grace Eyeshadow ( for 0.06 oz.) and features these shades: Celebrate, Sweetsop, Levy, and Turtle Bay. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Ocean by Starlight | Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

This is an eye look is inspired by Sydney Grace Eyeshadow ( for 0.06 oz.) and features these shades: Pool Party, JB, Black Ice, and Indiana Love. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lagoon Rendezvous | Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

This is an eye look is inspired by Sydney Grace Eyeshadow ( for 0.06 oz.) and features these shades: Pool Party, Boy Crazy, Deep Water, and Dusk. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Midnight Sun

After debating for a long time, I recently picked up Pat McGrath’s Midnight Sun Mothership palette while it was on sale. Thus far, it’s making me very happy. Naked Paris was such a great nude shade. I'm really sad it's been discontinued with the launch of the new lustre formula.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Sydney Grace Pop of Yellow Neutral Eyelook

This is a simple neutral two shade look using single shadows from Sydney Grace. I started by placing Laughter by Sydney Grace all over my lid and lower lash line using my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and blending up to my brow bone. I then brightened the inner corner using Tangy Citrus by Sydney Grace. I completed the look by adding a thick winged eyeliner and mascara.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee's dramatic new appearance causes a stir

Ginger Zee sported a very different look on Wednesday that proved to be a huge hit with her followers. Fresh from her return to the Good Morning America studios, Ginger changed from her usual chic attire to some heavy-duty protective gear including a netted full-face covering. "This is called preserving...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Guy Wanted to Sit Next to a Girl in the Library

A guy walked into a library and saw a girl reading. He admired her and asked if he could sit next to her, but her response would go on to leave him shocked and embarrassed. A guy saw a girl in the library and asked her if he could sit with her. The girl screamed at him with irritation, saying, "I don't wanna sleep with you at night pervert."
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Danileigh Announces Her Pregnancy

There has been speculation for months that Danileigh is pregnant — but until today, the singer has kept “mom.”. On Friday, she officially announced that she is pregnant, sharing stunning pics from a waterfall maternity shoot. “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus 🤍”she captioned the post.
Greenville, NCWITN

Saving Graces: Boston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Boston. Boston is a tabby cat. He is also a part of the city litter and is siblings with Memphis, Aspen and six others. Volunteers say Boston loves other cats and kittens and would do well in a home with them or solo.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection launches today, July 14th, at 10AM PT. The collection includes a palette, two blushes, three eyeshadow pencils, three glosses, lip balms, bath bar, and hair clips. The glosses are very sheer so I didn’t swatch those, but I have the other color cosmetics swatched in this post.
Seattle, WAkexp.org

Hollis - Grace Lee

On today's Song of the Day, west coast artist/activist Hollis pays tribute to the late Grace Lee Boggs, an author, activist, and philosopher who advocated for civil rights and labor rights throughout her life. In an Instagram post, Hollis shares: "As an young artist fortunate to come up in organizing...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Simple Wet N Wild Color Icon One and Done Look

This is a simple cool toned taupe eye look using 2 shades in the Wet n Wild Color Icon – Lights Off palette. I placed the matte taupe shade in the Wet n Wild Color Icon - Lights Off palette (fourth shadow on the bottom row) on my lid with an E.L.F. Shadow "C" Brush and built the color up to the desired vibrancy. I then used an E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush to blend the shadow towards my brow bone. I used the same brush, colorswitched, to apply a light dusting of the satin beige shade (same palette, fifth on the top row) along the brow bone for a hightlight. I then placed black pencil eyeliner into both waterlines, smudged them out with more of the first taupe shade, and completed the look with black mascara.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Grace by Apollo Architects & Associates

Grace is modern residence located in Mitaka-shi, Japan, designed in 2021 by Apollo Architects & Associates. This small wood-framed residence for a family of three takes advantage of the riverside views from its lot on the outskirts of Tokyo. Designed to cater to a work-from-home lifestyle, the storage, kitchen appliances, and other functional features are built into the walls to enhance unity and continuity in the long, narrow space. The result is a home where daily life coexists comfortably with work.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Fame Daylite Highlighter Review & Swatches

ILIA Fame DayLite Highlighting Powder ($34.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a medium copper with warmer, more orange undertones and lighter, golden shimmer throughout. The texture was soft, silky, and lightly powdery, and I found using a lighter hand or less-dense brush ideal to avoid over-applying product. It had rich color...

Comments / 0

Community Policy