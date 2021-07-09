TROPICALIA | Sydney Grace x Temptalia
Here’s a look using all three of the Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes together! I wanted to do more tropical island kind of colors. Using a larger, fluffy crease brush, I applied SUBLIME REVERIE through the crease and diffused upward. I used a fluffy, blending brush to layer and diffuse DESERT SPOON above the crease. With a larger, fluffy crease brush, I applied DEAREST CONSTANT (DEEP) onto the inner crease area and diffused toward the center of the crease to meet with Sublime Reverie.www.temptalia.com
