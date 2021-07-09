“Cool and Reasonable” and “The Internet” Don’t Mix – The TouchArcade Show #497
In this week’s episode of The TouchArcade Show we talk about the new Nintendo Switch OLED model and why it’s not surprising in the least that it didn’t turn out to be a “Switch Pro." I then explain the maddening debacle of me trying to buy an Xbox Series X through Walmart’s All Access program, and just to add a little prologue to the miserable experience I recount on the show, after we were done recording I received an email that they’re shipping me the console now. Good grief. We then jump into all the big mobile gaming stories of the week, as we always do, and you can find links to all of that in the Show Notes below.toucharcade.com
Comments / 0