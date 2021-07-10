New Nintendo Switch 2 Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
This week, Nintendo revealed the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, a brand new Nintendo Switch console releasing later this year. However, according to various reports and rumors, this isn't the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, sometimes referred to as the Super Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch 2. According to a smattering of sources, a more powerful Nintendo Switch is in the works that will be less revision like the Nintendo Switch Lite and the OLED Model, and be more of a proper upgrade.comicbook.com
