Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta. CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y. FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped) 8 p.m. CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series,...

MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Hitting the Road

Like many Americans this Fourth of July weekend, Kyle Busch will be hitting the road. However, Busch, driver of the No. 18 Skittles America Mix Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will be doing it much faster than most, and he won’t be on vacation for the holiday weekend.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

'It's just time': Channel 7 sports reporter, anchor Justin Rose leaving broadcast TV

Not too many folks are fortunate enough to figure out their career path in high school. Justin Rose is one of the lucky ones. It was 2002, and he had just finished playing in a JV basketball game for St. Clair High when he hopped on the mic to call the varsity game with the lead play-by-play man — who just so happened to be his dad, Rick. That cameo helped lead Rose to Michigan State, where he majored in journalism, and on to sports-reporting jobs in West Virginia, Lansing, Pittsburgh and eventually Channel 7 (WXYZ) in September 2014.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette TV Station Names New Sports Director

Just a few days ago, we told you that KATC sports director Andrew Clay has left the station and the Lafayette market after four years to take a sports reporter job in Altoona, Pennsylvania. KATC has found Clay's successor, and they didn't have to go very far to find him.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m. Legion: Billings Scarlets at Wayzata, Minn., 6 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round. 1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round. 4...
Tennistucson.com

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
TennisEast Bay Times

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Sunday-Monday

Breeder’s Cup: John A. Nerud Stakes 2 p.m. NBCSN. NAS. Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 11:30 a.m. KNTV-NBC UEFA Championship: Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. ABC. Canadian Premier: York Unite at Edmonton 7 p.m. FSPLUS. Tennis. Wimbledon: Round of 16 (early Mon.) 3 a.m. ESPN2. Track and field. Diamond...
UEFARoanoke Times

Sports TV Listings for Tuesday July 6

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 10, Albertville to Valence. 5:30 p.m.; TBS, TNT, truTV, The Match, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, at Big Sky, Mont. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL. 7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore. 7 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at N.Y....
MLBKenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: TV highlights for Tuesday, July 13: Sports, politics are intertwined

Nothing annoys some people like the mingling of sports, activism and politics. Yet they are linked in myriad ways. Lest we forget, the 2021 MLB All-Star Game (7 p.m., Fox) was originally supposed to take place in Atlanta, showcasing Truist Park, their new(ish) home. But when Georgia joined other states in restricting voting access, Major League Baseball moved the game to Denver.
SoccerTitusville Herald

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

Qualifier 9 —Trinidad and Tobago 1, French Guiana 1, Trinidad and Tobago advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks. Qualifier 8 — Guatemala 1, Guadeloupe 1, Guadeloupe advanced 10-9 on penalty kicks. FIRST ROUND. GROUP A. GPWDLGFGAPts. a-El Salvador2200406. a-Mexico2210004. Trinidad and Tobago2011031. Guatemala1002020. Saturday, July 10. At Arlington, Texas. Mexico 0,...
Lansing, MIPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

WILX-TV 10 Announces On-Air Sports Additions

On Friday, WILX-TV 10 in Lansing officially announced the full-time hiring of part-time sports reporter Fred Heumann (pictured above) and announced the return of the 11 pm sports report, which will restart on August 1st. Heumann, who will hold the title of co-sports director alongside WVFN's own Tim Staudt, worked...

