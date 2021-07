Subaru retails 5,250 units in June; up 22.3 per cent versus same time last year. New Crosstrek record with 2,306 units sold, up 106 per cent versus last June. MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) sees sales flourish in June with record Crosstrek sales and overall sales up by 22.3 per cent with 5,250 units sold versus the same time last year. Year to date, Subaru Canada has sold 27,212 units, an increase of 49.9 per cent over the same period last year. Coast to coast, all regions were ahead of last June.