Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock County in west central Illinois Southwestern Henderson County in west central Illinois West central McDonough County in west central Illinois Northeastern Lee County in southeastern Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Denmark, or 7 miles northeast of Fort Madison, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dallas City and Niota around 730 PM CDT. Colusa around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Adrian, Ferris, Burnside and Carthage. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, IL
City
Colusa, IL
State
Iowa State
County
Henderson County, IL
City
Henderson, IL
County
Hancock County, IL
City
Madison, IL
City
Dallas City, IL
County
Mcdonough County, IL
City
Burnside, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
Denmark
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy