Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock County in west central Illinois Southwestern Henderson County in west central Illinois West central McDonough County in west central Illinois Northeastern Lee County in southeastern Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Denmark, or 7 miles northeast of Fort Madison, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dallas City and Niota around 730 PM CDT. Colusa around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Adrian, Ferris, Burnside and Carthage. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH