Cambria County Military Hall of Fame Class of 2021 to be enshrined
Finding new inductees for the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame has become increasingly challenging as the years have passed. Honorees must meet specific standards: one, being a recipient of the Medal of Honor, Army Distinguished Service Cross, Navy Cross, Air Force Cross or a combination of five or more decorations for valor, such as the Purple Heart; two, achieving a rare high leadership position in the military or government, or three, bringing national recognition to the county.www.tribdem.com
Comments / 0