Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 09:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Kleberg County in south central Texas South Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 722 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Cabaniss Field, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Del Mar College West Campus, Clarkwood and Chapman Ranch. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.