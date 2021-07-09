Jim Graff: Jesus shares parables for healthy hearts and cultures

I remember reading a story about a woman who lived on a farm. She was out working, and noticed the tail of a snake near the woodpile by her home. She had dealt with snakes before living in the country and didn’t think it was too serious. So, she took a stick and began slapping at the snake’s tail. Suddenly, she found there was more to this snake than she realized. The lady was in a battle with a 4 1/2-foot python. Thankfully, there was a farmer nearby who saw the trouble she was in and came to her rescue. He killed the snake before it killed her.