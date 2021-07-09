Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Local logistics company sees growth

By Bill Spinks, Waxahachie Daily Light, Texas
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Jul. 9—In the post-coronavirus world, consumers have become increasingly frustrated with bare shelves in stores as the supply chain struggles to catch up with the release of pent-up demand. But a new local shipping company is doing its part to fill in the logistics gap between producer and store customer.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logistics#Llc#Waxahachie#Ktx Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Netherlands
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Reverse Logistics Of Spare Parts Market May Set New Growth Story | FedEx, C.H. Robinson, UPS

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Reverse Logistics Of Spare Parts Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Reverse Logistics Of Spare Parts market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Food Delivery Logistics Market is Going to Boom With Allen Lund Company, Roofoods, C.H Robinson Worldwide

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Food Delivery Logistics Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Food Delivery Logistics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Yoga & Wellness Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Pike13, MoSoClub, Vagaro

The latest independent research document on Global Yoga & Wellness Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Yoga & Wellness Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Yoga & Wellness Software market report advocates analysis of MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13, MoSoClub, Vagaro, Zen Planner, Virtuagym, Fitli, 10to8, Perfect Gym Solutions, Bitrix, BookSteam, Skedda, Team App, Bookeo, Glofox, Square Appointments & GymMaster.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market | Analyzing Growth In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical warehousing market is expected to grow by USD 13.30billion, progressing a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the Air Freight and Logistics sector witnessed a negative impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
Austin, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Joe Lonsdale's 8VC Partners With Morgan Stanley-Backed Company to Double Down on Transportation and Logistics Investments

8VC, the Austin, Texas-based venture capital firm run by Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, is partnering with Morgan Stanley-backed Lineage Logistics to double down on investments in the transportation and logistics sector. The growing demand for warehousing space and supply chain solutions, coupled with high levels of VC funding, are giving...
Marketsamericanpeoplenews.com

Analytics Startup Company Amplitude Sees Rapid Growth, Valued at $4 bln

Just a month since Amplitude raised $150 million in new funding at a $4 billion valuation, today Analytics startup Amplitude announced it directly to the public. The fundraising was led by Sequoia. In 2018, Amplitude was listed on Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups list and was projected to reach a...
IndustryMedagadget.com

Industrial Enzymes Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity By Types, Company Analysis

Enzymes are biological catalysts; they accelerate a chemical reaction. Globally, enzymes are used in industries like Biofuel, cleaning products/detergents, food, animal feed, textile and speciality. Further, the market for industrial enzymes is continuously rising, owing to the growing need for sustainable solutions. Advancement in biotechnology, especially in protein engineering, has also brought in new probiotic products, driving the industrial enzymes market to the next level. According to Renub Research, the Global Enzymes Market is projected to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2027.
Calabash, NCBrunswick Beacon

Local remodeling company opens greenhouse

A local home modeling company is opening a greenhouse in an effort to make a new product more affordable for clients. Jeremy Mason owns J & T Designs, a remodeling company that does the whole house. He started it back in 2012 and figured out how to make his business more affordable for customers.
Real Estateirei.com

Last-mile logistics as commercial real estate’s newest growth engine

A fascination new report from K.C. Conway, chief economist at the CCIM Institute, provides a host of insights about last-mile logistics, how they are being executed to serve both consumers and businesses, the risks and rewards for investors, and how even hotels and restaurants are participating in this monumental shift. Conway joins the program to discuss his report. (07/2021)
Industrydcvelocity.com

Logistics industry growth continued in June

Economic activity in the logistics industry increased in June, driven by strong consumer demand that continues to put pressure on warehousing and transportation networks. The Logistics Manager’s Index registered 75 in June, up nearly four percentage points to reach the second-highest level in the history of the five-year index. The quarterly three-month moving average also reached a record level this spring, indicating second-quarter growth as the fastest in the history of the index as well, according to LMI researchers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cold Chain Logistics Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Swire cold storage, Americold Logistics, DHL

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Cold Chain Logistics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cold Chain Logistics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Industrytheregistrysf.com

Report: U.S. Markets Expected to See Continued Growth in Logistics Sector

The commercial real estate industry faced major impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while many faced negative ramifications, the logistics sector fared considerably well as a result of the new consumer habits brought on by the pandemic. In a report analyzing the global logistics market, Cushman & Wakefield reported positive growth in the sector, with many Western U.S. markets leading the way.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Equine Supplement Products Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 - Leading companies like Lallemand, Plusvital Limited, Zoetis , Kentucky Equine Research, EQUINE PRODUCTS UK

According to our new market research study on "Equine Supplement Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Supplements, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography," the market is expected to reach US$ 1,15,932.42 Thousand in 2028 from US$ 89,436.31 Thousand in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021-2028. Key factors that are driving growth of the market are benefits offered by equine supplement products and increase in prevalence of diseases in equines. However, adverse effects exhibited by improper consumption of equine supplements are likely to hinder the market growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy