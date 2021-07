A new phishing campaign claims to offer a security update for Kaseya's VSA software but actually tries to install malware, says Malwarebytes. Cybercriminals are already taking advantage of the ransomware attack against IT firm Kaseya to deploy spam designed to infect computers with Cobalt Strike-delivered malware. In a July 6 update to an ongoing blog and a tweet about the Kaseya incident, security firm Malwarebytes said that its Threat Intelligence team has detected a malicious spam campaign exploiting the Kaseya VSA attack.