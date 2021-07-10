Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Addresses "Awful" Speculation About Her Weight Loss

Dennis McKinley got flirty with ex Porsha Williams on Instagram on June 25. Dennis McKinley, 43, doesn’t need to be engaged to Porsha Williams, 40, to have a little fun with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. After Porsha posted a sexy snap on Instagram of her posing in a teal dress, Dennis jokingly left a flirtatious comment on his ex-fiancée’s post while mentioning that she’s found love again with her new fiancé, Simon Guobadia. “Ok P Willy 👏🏾,” Dennis wrote. “I forgot you was engaged…I was about to hit your line after this 😂😂😂😂.” Porsha, much to the chagrin of her fans, has not yet responded to Dennis’ playful remarks.