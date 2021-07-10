Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Addresses "Awful" Speculation About Her Weight Loss
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Ariana Biermann is "so over" the speculation about her recent weight loss. The 19-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak denied she's suffering from an eating disorder on Friday, July 9, writing on her Instagram Story that she's tired of people "acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight." Ariana admitted she's slimmed down, but said it's "ridiculous and awful" for people to assume her weight loss is because of an illness.www.eonline.com
Comments / 45