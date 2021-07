Perhaps we find our death too unpleasant to think about and plan for, but so far as I know, this is an experience we all share. We do not even have to agree on such questions as, “Is there a God?” or “What will He do with us?” The fact that death seems well established. If at our death we simply stop thinking, then there are no further activities. However, at least several billion of us are convinced that there is a God who had a plan for our deaths.