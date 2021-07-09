Cancel
NFL

Did Aaron Rodgers’ father Ed rip Packers in private message to writer?

By Larry Brown
 6 days ago
A Twitter account that sure seems to belong to the father of Aaron Rodgers ripped the Green Bay Packers in a private message sent to a writer not too long ago. On May 15, writer Les Heintz published an article on a Minneapolis site called Zone Coverage that was titled “Why Packers Fans Blame Aaron Rodgers.” In the article, Heintz argued that Rodgers was hurting his reputation and needed to mend fences with the Packers.

