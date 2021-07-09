Did Aaron Rodgers’ father Ed rip Packers in private message to writer?

With just 12 days to go until the Packers report for training camp, we're still at a point where no one seems to know whether Aaron Rodgers is actually going to show up. During a golf match against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson earlier this month, Rodgers said he was going to figure things out in "a couple weeks." After the match was over, Rodgers spent a week vacationing in Montana, which is notable, because of who he was with: The reigning NFL MVP spent seven days with former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk.