Erie County, PA

Does Erie County Really Have More Bowling Centers than San Diego?

By John Last
erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling has always been popular in the Erie area. Will that popularity continue? In some places bowling is being threatened. A report in the San Diego Union- Tribune last week revealed that the San Diego Metropolitan Area, with a population of 3.3 million, has only five bowling centers remaining that are open to the public. Erie County, with a population of 270,000, has seven bowling centers, not counting the lanes at the new Round 1 Entertainment Center at the Millcreek Mall.

