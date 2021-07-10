Does Erie County Really Have More Bowling Centers than San Diego?
Bowling has always been popular in the Erie area. Will that popularity continue? In some places bowling is being threatened. A report in the San Diego Union- Tribune last week revealed that the San Diego Metropolitan Area, with a population of 3.3 million, has only five bowling centers remaining that are open to the public. Erie County, with a population of 270,000, has seven bowling centers, not counting the lanes at the new Round 1 Entertainment Center at the Millcreek Mall.www.erienewsnow.com
