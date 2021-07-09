Weiland named July Champion of the Month

Glen Weiland was recently named City of Marion Champion of the Month for July 2021. Weiland was born in Rock Springs, Wisconsin in 1936. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, then headed to Grant County, Indiana to pursue a college education at Taylor University. Weiland attended school there, then finished his degree at Purdue University in electrical engineering. He immediately went to work for Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) as an electrical engineer and worked there loyally until his retirement.