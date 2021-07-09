Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IN

Weiland named July Champion of the Month

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 8 days ago

Glen Weiland was recently named City of Marion Champion of the Month for July 2021. Weiland was born in Rock Springs, Wisconsin in 1936. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, then headed to Grant County, Indiana to pursue a college education at Taylor University. Weiland attended school there, then finished his degree at Purdue University in electrical engineering. He immediately went to work for Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) as an electrical engineer and worked there loyally until his retirement.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Grant County, IN
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Grant County, IN
Marion, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Indiana Michigan Power#Taylor University#Purdue University#Reedsburg High School#I M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy