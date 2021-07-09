Cancel
TRIUMPH's Long-Awaited Documentary To Be Released This Fall

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIUMPH drummer Gil Moore spoke to Dr. Music about about the forthcoming first-ever feature documentary about the band's dramatic career. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It'll be [out in Canada] this fall. Will it come out in [the rest of North] America at the same time? I'm not sure. Canada, it'll be fourth quarter this year, for sure. If it's simultaneous in America, then it'll be the same time. And if not, my guess would be first quarter of 2022."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 1

