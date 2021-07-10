Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Thank God It’s Friday,’ ‘Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pykv0_0asaz4Ur00

Actor Chick Vennera, who danced on top of parked cars outside a disco in “Thank God It’s Friday” and played Enrique Mas on “The Golden Girls,” died Wednesday, his daughter said. He was 74.

The actor’s daughter, Nicky Vennera, said her father died in Burbank after battling lung cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Chick Vennera played Marv “Leatherman” Gomez in 1978′s disco movie, “Thank God It’s Friday,” wearing leather from head to toe while dancing outside of a Los Angeles disco, USA Today reported. He starred with Donna Summer and Valerie Landsburg, according to IMDb.com.

He also appeared in several episodes of “The Golden Girls” in 1989 according to IMDb.com. Vennera played consumer reporter Enrique Mas, boss of Betty White’s character, Rose Nylund, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vennera was a voice actor who worked on “Animaniacs,” “Foofur,” “Capitol Critters,” “Darkwing Duck,” “The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest,” “Cow and Chicken”and “Batman Beyond,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vennera also played bean farmer Joe Mondragon in 1988′s “The Milagro Beanfield War,” the website reported. He also worked in “Yanks” and more than 40 other films, NBC News reported.

Born on March 27, 1947, in Herkimer, New York, Francis Vennera studied acting at the Pasadena Playhouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter\. After serving in the U.S. Army, he spent two years with Disney on Parade as a dancer, acrobat and clown on a North American tour, NBC News reported. He also appeared as Sonny in the national company production of “Grease,” the network reported.

In 1975, he debuted on television with roles in episodes of “Lucas Tanner” and “Baretta.” He also landed roles on “Vega$,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Night Court” and “Mad About You,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
51K+
Followers
54K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chick Vennera
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#The Golden Girls#Usa Today#Warner Bros#Https T Co Z7mxlr07qb#Nbc News#Nbcnews#Yanks#The U S Army#Parade#North American#Pesto Of The Goodfeathers#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Herkimer, NYWKTV

Actor Chick Vennera, native of Herkimer, dies at 74

Chick Vennera, who starred in "The Golden Girls" and the 1978 comedy "Thank God It's Friday," has died at his home in Burbank, CA., a representative for the actor told CNN. He was 74. Vennera, born in Herkimer, played the recurring role of Enrique on "The Golden Girls," and also...
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Maybe he's somewhere where Friday Girls still exist

NEWS FLASH! July 2, 1776 - Continental Congress votes for Independence -- Wiz92 07/02/2021 08:31AM. You’re right. He shifted from Boston to NY two months prior. Had it in my -- CT Wahoo 07/02/2021 10:04AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
NFLGossip Cop

Phylicia Rashad Net Worth: How Rich Is ‘Clair Huxtable’ Now?

Phylicia Rashad is an actress, singer, and stage director whose claim to fame was playing Clair Huxtable on the popular sitcom The Cosby Show. The star has a number of accolades, including Emmy nominations, Tony Awards, and People’s Choice Awards. In May 2021, Rashad pivoted in her career path when...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Shemar Moore Says This Star Was His First Love

Shemar Moore has made hearts flutter for nearly three decades now, thanks to his charm and killer good looks. While he has had a few high-profile relationships over the years, many fans see him as something of an eternally eligible bachelor. However, there is one woman he dated whom he says really stole his heart.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy