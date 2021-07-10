A's could have temporary home at Triple-A park in Vegas
The Athletics’ future home remains uncertain past 2024, and there’s a possibility the team will play in Las Vegas even before a new stadium is built in Southern Nevada. A’s president Dave Kaval, who has been at the forefront of bringing a new stadium to the waterfront property at Howard Terminal, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Mick Akers there’s an option the A’s temporarily could play at the facility that currently hosts the team’s Triple-A affiliate. That is, before this other ballpark is built.www.nbcsports.com
