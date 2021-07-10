A's could have temporary home at Triple-A park in Vegas

Gil has struggled since his promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 5.32 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB across five starts (22 innings). The difference between the top two levels of the minors for Gil has been night and day; his control issues were easily overlooked with Double-A Somerset, but the more patient hitters of Triple-A have worked out more walks and driven the ball far more against him. After giving up just two homers in 30.2 Double-A innings, he's already served up six since his promotion. At the end of the day, Gil has a great fastball but fairly modest offspeed stuff, which means he's probably destined for the bullpen. The Yankees haven't made that move yet, but they probably will, particularly if he keeps scuffling through Triple-A starts.