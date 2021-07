We’re Back, Ya’ll! ~ Fried Chicken Festival Website. The Fried Chicken Festival is Back but in a new location! The festival will take place October 23-24, 2021 at a New Orleans on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans. The festival will feature great music from DJs and funk rock to R & B. “We have just about every type of music for our crowds to enjoy.” Plus, the most important part of this festival is the fried chicken. Vendors from all of the the US will come and showcase their style of Fried Chicken.