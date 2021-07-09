Cancel
Statesville, NC

WATCH NOW: Arrests made in shooting of Ah'miyahh Howell and Tariq Lowery

By Ben Gibson
Statesville Record & Landmark
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Statesville Police Department announced four arrests in connection with the shooting that killed Ah’miyahh Howell and injured Tariq Lowery. Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville, Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, and Donnell Tiaijan Ellison, also 19, and both of Statesville are facing charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury. A juvenile petition was obtained for a 17-year-old suspect with the same charges as the others, according to Statesville Police Chief David Addison.

