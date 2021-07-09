Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial Roundup: New England

By The Associated Press
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

Boston Globe. July 7, 2021. Editorial: Governor Baker is on the mark on affordable housing. A big chunk of the American Rescue plan should go to that cause. As the COVID-19 pandemic tore through the Commonwealth last year, it cut an especially deadly path through overcrowded apartment buildings in Chelsea, a largely working-class, immigrant community where many residents are packed into dilapidated rental housing. Rarely have the consequences of the state’s housing shortage been so vivid — or so deadly. For years, residents of wealthy communities across the state set the stage for the crisis, blocking housing construction almost as second nature. But the people who deliver their groceries, mow their lawns, and clean their offices still needed places to live.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Mariano
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Robert Deleo
Person
Karen Spilka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Affordable Housing#New England#Legislature#Boston Globe#American#House#Senate#Masshousing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WUPE

Massachusetts Residents Urged To Take Down Bird Feeders

Here's a serious question, folks. Do you have a bird feeder and/or birdbath in your yard? The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife along with other wildlife officials are urging residents of the Bay State to take them down. Mass.gov is reporting on a wildlife advisory regarding the "mystery disease"...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

At Long Last, Gretchen Whitmer Finally Gets What’s Coming to Her…

Being that I’m from Michigan, I have been on an up and down rollercoaster when it comes to actually holding Gretchenm Whitmner responsible for her tyrannical overreach during the COVID mess. TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!. There have been a lot of rumors that the “clampdown”...
House RentRutland Herald

Out of reach

A report issued this week shows just how challenging the rental market in Vermont has become. In order to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment at the Fair Market Rent in Vermont, full-time workers need to earn $23.68 an hour, or $49,258 annually, according to Out of Reach — a report released jointly by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.
South Burlington, VTRutland Herald

Lawyer calls for release of records after priest allegation

A lawyer called on Vermont’s Catholic church Wednesday to release all the records about a priest he alleged abused a 9-year-old boy in South Burlington in the 1960s. But the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington said Tuesday it checked its records and found no abuse allegations against the Rev. Roger W. Carlin, who died in 1980.
Presidential ElectionRutland Herald

Condos: Our democracy is at a crossroads

“The vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.” — John Lewis. This month we celebrated the birth of our nation. Since its inception, American democracy has undergone continual transformation. During the past 245 years, many activists...
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Kudos on coverage

I want to thank the Rutland Herald for the beautiful job they did on all the graduation pieces you had in the paper. Thank you, again.
Montpelier, VTRutland Herald

New pop up vaccine clinics for this week announced

MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced more new pop-up walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open this week. The state has an 82.8% vaccination rate, which it wants to make higher. Besides the clinics, the following places are offering vaccines during their normal business hours: Pharmacies at the UVM Medical Center’s main campus and Fanny Allen campus, UVMMC’s South Prospect Street outpatient pharmacy, the Community Health Centers of Burlington during weekdays, the Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic during weekdays, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Express Care.
Vermont StateRutland Herald

Former utility exec appointed to lead Vermont broadband push

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont utility executive will help lead the state’s effort to expand broadband internet into underserved parts of the state. The appointment of Christine Hallquist by Gov. Phil Scott to serve as chair of the newly established Vermont Community Broadband Board was announced Monday. The...
Public HealthRutland Herald

Levine: Booster shots for coronavirus vaccine not recommended

MONTPELIER — The state’s top health official says a booster shot for the coronavirus vaccine has yet to be deemed necessary. At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said coronavirus activity in Vermont remains low. The state averaged under eight new cases per day in the past week. Levine said 82.8% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Public HealthRutland Herald

Officials: Best protection against delta is vaccination

The best protection against the new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus remains vaccination, Vermont officials said Tuesday. The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont is up slightly and testing is underway to determine how many of those cases are from the so-called delta variant, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday.
CollegesWarren Tribune Chronicle

Colleges now must enforce ‘Collin’s law’

For too long, colleges have had a look-the-other-way mentality when it came to fraternity (and sorority) hazing. For generations, these practices have gone beyond simple bullying of students or stunts to prove “worthiness” for joining — though that is bad enough. Hazing too often moves into dangerous and even deadly territory, with multiple students dying in their quest to fit in.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo administration, feds disagree on NY COVID-19 death total

Despite New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo coming under fire for allegedly undercounting COVID-19 fatalities in his state, a discrepancy still remains, with the federal government’s tally being about 11,000 higher than what Cuomo’s administration has publicized. New York state’s official death count, presented daily to the public and on the...
EducationRutland Herald

Schauber: Education funding

Education finance in Vermont is an often hard to understand and quite complex system. Act 59 of 2021 created the “Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report,” a group of eight Vermont legislators who will spend time this summer, as the name implies, determining the best path forward to implement the recommendations from the report. This isn’t an overhaul, this is correcting two decades of harm caused by a flawed formula.
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Project VISION leaders look to return to live meetings

There was no meeting of Project VISION this month but when the monthly gatherings resume in August, Commander Greg Sheldon, of the Rutland City Police Department, will be encouraging a return to in-person meetings. Sheldon is the leader of VISION, a community-based organization created in response to the opiate epidemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy