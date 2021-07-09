Pick Six Podcast: The Nebraska AD search, football recruiting, basketball news, MLB draft and more.

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland dig in for a meaty episode of the Pick Six Podcast including an update on Nebraska's search for a new athletic director. The crew also look at Husker football recruiting news and discusses the newest addition for Nebraska basketball. Evan also highlights what to expect from the MLB draft when it comes to current and future Huskers. They end the show with a look at the rapidly evolving world of Name, Image and Likeness deals.