There is no shortage of diets to choose from, but one has been gaining traction in recent years, in large part thanks to its vast array of purported health benefits, including the fact that it promotes weight loss, detoxification in the body, and helps crush sugar cravings. The alkaline diet was first made famous by the late Dr. Sebi, who is credited with pioneering eating a plant-based diet (which is the basis for the alkaline diet) as a healthy lifestyle choice. The idea behind the alkaline diet is that eating certain foods can have an effect on our body's pH balance in the blood, which can help lower inflammation, help keep your cells healthy, and combat serious diseases and conditions including chronic pain.