Colleton County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Colleton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR COLLETON COUNTY At 820 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adams Run, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Ashepoo and Green Pond. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

