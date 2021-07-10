Cancel
Box Butte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Alliance Airport, or 9 miles southwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 30 mph. This includes the Tornado Warned storm moving into Morrill County. Trained spotters have reported hail greater than four inch diameter with these storms. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Alliance and Alliance Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...4.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

