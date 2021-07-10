Cancel
Garden County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garden, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garden; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN GARDEN AND SOUTHERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 618 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Antioch, or 17 miles southeast of Alliance, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Antioch, Watson Lake, Patterson Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Kincaid Lake, Kennedy Lake, Wild Horse Flats, Snow Lake, Miles Lake, Mumper, Lakeside, Herman Lake, Jerry Lake, Adams Flats, Tralnor Lake and Wickson Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 10. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 129. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

