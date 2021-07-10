Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK...HENDERSON...SOUTHERN WARREN...NORTHERN MCDONOUGH...SOUTHERN DES MOINES AND NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gulf Port, or over Burlington, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stronghurst, Terre Haute, Raritan, Roseville, Sciota, Good Hope, Bardolph and Little Swan Lake. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH